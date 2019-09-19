‘Stuff the Bus’ drive in southeast Queens aims to help the victims of Hurricane Dorian

Southeast Queens residents remember the damage caused by Hurricane Sandy in 2012, so when they saw the Bahamas ravaged by Hurricane Dorian earlier this month they wanted to do something to help the survivors.

City Councilman Donovan Richards’ office partnered with state Senator Leroy Comrie, Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman and City Councilwoman Adrienne Adams to organize the “Stuff the Bus” drive to provide supplies to the residents of the island chain after the Category 5 storm became the country’s worst ever natural disaster.

The donation drive collected dozens of boxes of hygiene products, sanitary napkins, Pampers, wipes, cases of water, boxes of food, garbage bags, disposable cutlery and fleece blankets. On Monday, Sept. 16, elected officials were joined by Corey Muirhead of Logan Bus Company to pack the supplies in one of his 40-foot buses and drove in to the Consulate General of the Bahamas.

Pastor Sonia Chambers of Standard Bearer Ministries, Shawn Slevin of Swing Strong Foundation, Randy Hall of Influence Active wear and community leader Judy Rivera and Verdell Broncoeur from Federated Blocks of Laurelton helped gather supplies and load the bus.

“This tragedy is personal because we’ve been here before and we know what it feels like to be impacted by a storm,” Richards said. “Not too long ago, I witnessed my constituents literally lose everything in Hurricane Sandy, which is why we’re asking everyone to get involved and donate because everything adds up during this time of crisis. Let’s treat the families that were impacted with respect by sending them things of value that are new and clean that will help them recover and rebuild.”

Richards’ office is accepting donations until Sept. 24 at his Laurelton office located at 234-26A Merrick Blvd.