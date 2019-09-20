Boo! Museum of the Moving Image kicks off ghost movie series on Sept. 20

Some are friendly. Others are scary. A few ride horses late at night despite their lack of heads. And now, the best ones are coming to Queens.

The Museum of the Moving Image will present ghost movies from Friday, Sept. 20, to Sunday, Oct. 20. As this is the latest version of the venue’s ongoing See It Big! series, all the films will show on a large screen in the Redstone Theater in 70 mm format, which projects vivid images and rich sounds.

Curator of Film Eric Hynes and Assistant Curator of Film Edo Choi worked with film critic Michael Koresky and documentarian Jeff Reichert to determine the 15 best ghost movies of all time. A mix of horror, comedy, and rom-coms, the genres vary from silent classics to modern special-effects binges to Japanese folklore adaptations.

The opener is the 1953 thriller “Ugetsu” on Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. In the “kaidan” or “ancient Japanese folktale” style, this 94-minute piece follows two brothers in 16th century. They leave their wives (and village) in search of money, adventure and glory. Things go well in the beginning, but then they meet Lady Wakasa, a beguiling noblewoman with some non-earthly characteristics.

Next up is the 1921 Swedish silent “The Phantom Carriage” on Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. The last person to die before midnight on New Year’s Eve has to take over the Grim Reaper’s route and round up freshly deceased souls for a whole year in this horror film. Pianist Makia Matsumara will perform live during the screening.

Here’s the rest of the schedule.

“The Ghost and Mrs. Muir” on Sept. 21 at 4:30 p.m. Legendary actress Gene Tierney is a young widow who moves into a seaside cottage in this 1947 comedy-turned-tear-jerker. She discovers that the house is haunted by the specter of a bitter sea captain. No problem, she becomes his ghost writer for on a book about his life.

“The Ghost and Mrs. Muir” shows a second time on Sept. 22 at 1:45 p.m.

“Portrait of Jennie” is on Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. This 1948 romance mixes fantasy, imagination, reincarnation, time shifts, and romance.

“Personal Shopper” is on Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m. In English, French and Swedish with English subtitles, this 2016 thriller revolves around a young American who works as a personal shopper for a demanding celebrity in Paris. She’s also a medium just like her recently deceased twin brother. She starts receiving mysterious text messages.

“The Innocents” is on Sept. 28 at 2 p.m. This 1961 adaptation of the Henry James novel “The Turn of the Screw” stars a governess who arrives at a secluded house to take care of two strange children. As time passes, she becomes convinced that they are possessed.

Watch “The Innocents” again on Oct. 6 at 5 p.m.

“The Others” is on Sept. 28 at 4:30 p.m. Nicole Kidman is a young British mother waiting for her husband’s return from World War I in this 2001 horror film. She suspects a demon’s presence while minding her two children, whose photosensitivity means that no sunlight can penetrate their remote Gothic mansion.

Another chance to watch “The Others” is on Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.

“Empire of Passion” is on Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m. A woman and her lover kill her husband in this 1978 Japanese work. All’s good until the husband’s spirit shows up.

“Pulse” is on Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. A man commits suicide due to strange images he found online in this 2001 Japanese film with English subtitles. Soon, these images pop up everywhere, and death spreads like a virus throughout Tokyo.

“Beloved” is on Oct. 5 at 2 p.m. Oprah Winfrey is the producer and star of this 1988 adaptation of a Toni Morrison novel. She plays Sethe, an escaped slave living in Ohio with her teenage daughter. They receive an unexpected visitor, Sethe’s long-deceased baby girl.

“Beetlejuice” is on Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. This 1988 comedy depicts ghosts trying to scare new owners out of their Connecticut home. They’re not that scary, though, so they need help from a quirky, high-energy poltergeist.

“The Innkeepers” is on Oct. 13 at 6:30 p.m. In this 2011 Indy thriller two amateur ghost-hunters are biding their time while working at a B&B. Strange guests keep arriving, suggesting that the little hotel has supernatural company.

“Poltergeist” is on Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. This 1982 blockbuster shows the ultimate suburban nightmare. A cute five-year-old girl is abducted by evil spirits. As her parents try to bring her back, the terror gets worse.

“House (Hausu)” is on Oct. 19 at 4:30 p.m. This 1977 tale focuses on a beautiful Japanese schoolgirl who flees to the countryside because she doesn’t like her father’s new partner. She and her friends quickly discover that their destination is haunted.

“Kwaidan” is on Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. This 1965 Japanese mash-up includes four stories from the 19th century. In one diddy, a woodcutter takes refuge from a snowstorm and awakens at the mercy of a beautiful female ghost.

“Insidious” is on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. This 2010 riff on “Poltergeist” follows the parents of a boy in a coma. A psychic determines that the child has special powers — and projected himself into a netherworld.

Admission is $15.

The Museum of the Moving Image is at 36-01 35th Ave. in Astoria’s Kaufman Arts District.

Editor’s note: Looking for real-life ghouls? The Boroughs of the Dead will offer Frights and Phantoms of Flushing on Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. This two-hour tour explores the haunted aspects of Flushing. It repeats on Oct. 5 (7:30 pm), Oct. 13 (3 pm), Oct. 19 (7:30 pm), and Oct. 26 (3 pm and 7:30 pm). Meet outside Flushing Quaker Meeting House at 137-16 Northern Blvd. for all expeditions.

Images: Museum of the Moving Image