Here are 10 things to do in Queens this weekend!

BY SAMANTHA WANDERER

Friday, Sept. 20

Celebrate LIC

Long Island City Partnership is throwing a party for their 40th anniversary of serving the LIC community. Musical talent will take the stage and free local food and available-for-purchase drinks will be showcased.

5:30-8:30 p.m. at LIC Flea and Food Lot and Palaxall Gallery [5-25 46th Ave., LIC, www.longislandcityqueens.com]. Free.

Friday, Sept. 20

Season Opening Party: Jane Bunnett and Maqueque

Come dance to the beat of Afro-Cuban jazz with Jane Bunnett and Maqueque. Bunnett is a five-time JUNO Award recipient and the Maqueue features top female Cuban musicians. Cuban-style food and drinks will be available to purchase.

8 p.m. at Flushing Town Hall [137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing, www.flushingtownhall.org ]. $16/$10 Members and students, standing room tickets only left. Please be present and in line by 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Farm and Compost Tours

Learn how Queens Botanic Gardens Farm and Compost uses food scraps and horticultural waste to produce nutrient-rich compost. The event is recommended for first-time visitors; registration is required.

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Queens Botanical Garden [43-50 Main St., Flushing, www.queensbotanical.org]. $6 adults; $4 seniors (age 62+); $4 students with ID; $2 children (ages 4 to 12); free for children (3 and under) and members.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Queensboro Dance Festival Diversity Day

Queensboro Dance Festival will host an afternoon of free performances, dance lessons, and activities.

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Diversity Plaza [73-19 37th Rd., Jackson Heights, www.queensborodancefestival.com]. Free.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Pick It Up: Space Edition

New York Hall of Science will hold an interactive event for museum attendees to design and build a device to pick up moon rocks.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at New York Hall of Science [47-01 111th St., Corona, www.nysci.org ]. Free with admission ($15 to $20).

Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 21 and 22

37th Annual Queens County Fair

Queens County Farm Museum will be hosting their 37th annual county fair. The two day event will be full of traditional pie eating and corn husking contests, carnival rides, hay rides, and blue ribbon produce competitions. “The Amazing Maize Maze” will also debut for the season.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Queens County Farm Museum [73-50 Little Neck Parkway, www.queensfarm.org ]. Advanced tickets- $10 adult, $5 ages 12 and under; door tickets- $15 adult, $8 ages 12 and under.

Sunday, Sept. 22

The Big Chocolate Show

Experience chocolate tastings, live demonstrations, and spirits sampling. Multiple packages and masters tasting classes available for extra purchase. Tickets are limited.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Resorts World Casino [110-00 Rockaway Blvd., Jamaica, www.thebigchocolateshow.com ]. $15-30 general admission for Sunday.

Sunday, Sept. 22

Hands on at Noguchi: Model-making

Create your own own sculptural model at The Noguchi Museum in the style of artist Isamu Noguchi. Visitors will learn about Noguchi’s uniquely commissioned designs for playgrounds, memorials, and public spaces. No experience necessary, but attendees must be 18 or older. Please register online ahead of time.

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at The Noguchi Museum [9-01 33rd Road (at Vermont Boulevard), Long Island City, www.noguchi.org ]. $20 members, $30 non-members.

Sunday, Sept. 22

Forest Bathing in Forest Park

Nancy Kopans from Urban Edge Forest Therapy will lead this 2+ hour event that follows the Japenese practice of Shinrin-yoku. The purpose of the event will be to connect attendees with New York CIty’s parks and local environments. Please register in advance and bring closed-toed shoes, weather appropriate clothing, and water.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Forest Park [Forest Park Dr., Richmond Hill, www.queensmuseum.com ]. Free.

Sunday, Sept. 22

Music in the Garden: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones

Rock out with New York’s Premier rock band as they bring their new take on an old sound to Queens Botanical Garden.

4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Queens Botanical Garden [43-50 Main St., Flushing, www.queensbotanical.org ]. $6 adults; $4 seniors (age 62+); $4 students with ID; $2 children (ages 4 to 12); free for children (3 and under) and members.

Editor’s note: The preceding is for informational purposes only; the events were chosen at random by the author.