Man dies of injuries after fire breaks out in his Jamaica home: FDNY

A house fire claimed the life of a 59-year-old man in Jamaica Thursday night, according to authorities.

Emergency responders — including 60 firefighters and EMS personnel — received a call regarding the inferno at 163-53 Mathias Ave. at 8:29 p.m. on Sept. 19 and extinguished the fire, according to an FDNY spokesman.

After putting out the blaze, firefighters discovered resident Kenneth Reese unconscious on the second floor of the residence and EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

The medical examiner is working to determine the official cause of death, and the fire marshal said an investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing.