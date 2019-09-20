Motorist fatally strikes senior man who was crossing a Jamaica street

An 85-year-old man died of his injuries Tuesday night after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Jamaica.

Police responded to a 911 call regarding a pedestrian struck at 170th Street and 89th Avenue at 5:35 p.m. on Sept. 17. Upon their arrival, officers found the victim lying in the roadway, unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

A preliminary investigation found that prior to the incident, the victim was crossing 89th Avenue in a marked crosswalk when a 58-year-old man driving a 2013 Jeep was traveling northbound on 170th Street. When the driver attempted to turn left on 89th Avenue, he struck the victim.

The driver remained at the scene following the collision. No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.