Early morning stabbing leaves two people injured in Jackson Heights: cops

Cops are investigating a stabbing in Jackson Heights that left two people injured early Monday morning.

Police responded to a 911 call regarding an assault in progress at 78-14 Roosevelt Ave.at 4:01 a.m. on Sept. 23. Upon their arrival, police found a 20-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to the torso and a 26-year-old woman with stab wounds to her back and chest.

Sources familiar with the investigation said that the victims had been injured in a larger fight at the location.

EMS rushed both NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where the male victim is in critical condition. The female victim is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.