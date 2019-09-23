Early morning stabbing leaves two people injured in Jackson Heights: cops

Photo via Google Maps

Cops are investigating a stabbing in Jackson Heights that left two people injured early Monday morning.

Police responded to a 911 call regarding an assault in progress at 78-14 Roosevelt Ave.at 4:01 a.m. on Sept. 23. Upon their arrival, police found a 20-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to the torso and a 26-year-old woman with stab wounds to her back and chest.

Sources familiar with the investigation said that the victims had been injured in a larger fight at the location.

EMS rushed both NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where the male victim is in critical condition. The female victim is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Thief puts man in a choke hold and steals his wallet during violent early morning robbery in Corona: cops
Thief puts man in a choke hold and steals his wallet during violent early morning robbery in Corona: cops
Two crooks wanted for string of early morning robberies throughout Elmhurst and Jackson Heights
Two crooks wanted for string of early morning robberies throughout Elmhurst and Jackson Heights


Skip to toolbar