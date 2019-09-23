Police investigating bomb and shooting threat that was made against Forest Hills High School over the weekend

Police are investigating a threat that was made against Forest Hills High School on Sunday night.

Authorities say that the school received an email from an unknown sender at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 who threatened to shoot up the school and place bombs inside “on Tuesday.” Sources familiar with the investigation stated that there was no specific date for the supposed attack in the email.

The email was reported to police upon its discovery a few hours later. A police spokesperson confirmed that the NYPD is currently working to figure out who sent the email.

QNS has reached out to the Department of Education for comment.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.