Crash on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway in Woodside leaves one person injured: FDNY

A crash on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (BQE) in Woodside left one person injured Tuesday afternoon.

According to the FDNY, a call came in regarding a multiple vehicle accident on the BQE near the Queens Boulevard overpass at 3:54 p.m. on Sept. 24. Upon their arrival, emergency service personnel took one victim to Elmhurst Hospital.

At this time, the FDNY could not confirm the extent of the victim’s injuries.

A report from the Citizen App indicated that four cars, including a department vehicle, were involved in the crash. However, FDNY officials could not confirm these details at this time.