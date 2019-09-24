Mount Sinai Queens honors Elmhurst community leader with room dedication

Mount Sinai Queens dedicated a conference room to United Community Civic Association leader Rose Marie Poveromo on Sept. 20.

State Sen. Michael Gianaris, Assemblywoman Aravella Simotas, Queens Borough President Melinda Katz and Councilman Costa Constantinides all attended and to praise Poveromo for her civic activity.

“We are delighted to be able to celebrate the extraordinary work Rose Marie Poveromo has done for the community,” said Caryn A. Schwab, executive director of Mount Sinai Queens. “Rose Marie was one of the first to reach out to me after Mount Sinai acquired Mount Sinai Queens to talk about helping improve the quality of and access to healthcare for the benefit of the residents of western Queens.”

Poveromo has presided over the United Community Civic Association for decades.

The construction of the fourth-floor conference room was made possible by the donation of an anonymous donor. The dedication closed with the presentation of a dedication plaque to Poveromo.

“I am truly and deeply honored,” Poveromo said. “My heartfelt thanks to Mount Sinai Queens and it anonymous donor.”