Police searching for Cambria Heights teen who was last seen on Saturday afternoon

Police are looking for a teenage girl who was last seen leaving her Cambria Heights home on Saturday.

Keyana Desir, 13, was last seen leaving her home on 211th Street at noon on Sept. 21. She is described by police as a black female with black hair and a medium build, standing 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing black sweater with “ADIDAS” lettering, gray shorts and black and pink sandals.

Police say that Desir does not have a history of disappearing and is of good mental and physical health.

Anyone with information in regard to her whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.