Orangetheory Fitness to open its first Flushing location inside the Tangram development next year

A popular fitness chain will open its doors at its first Flushing location within the Tangram development.

Orangetheory Fitness signed a 10-year lease with the 1.2-million-square-foot, mixed-use development, located at 37-09 College Point Blvd. The lease was facilitated by Craig Gelberg, Jessie Wang and Evan Schuckman from Ripco Real Estate LLC representing Orangetheory and Seth Kessler and Ian Rice on behalf of SCG Retail representing Tangram.

The gym will occupy 3,200 square feet on Tangram’s property and is expected to open in the summer of 2020.

“So, what is Orangetheory Fitness? It is your workout staple. It is that multi-vitamin you take two or three times per week to metabolically charge the body — to have more energy, to lose weight, feel great and simply become the best physical version of you,” said Ellen Latham, founder of Orangetheory Fitness. “Orangetheory appreciates the support of its passionate members and the opportunity to inspire ‘More Life’ at Tangram in Downtown Flushing.”

Orangetheory Fitness offers total body workouts that last 60 minutes and include certified personal trainers that guide and tailor the workouts to achieve clients’ goals. Like in the 1,000+ locations across the world, Tangram’s Orangetheory Fitness will have a workout room offering treadmills, bikes, striders, WaterRowers and floor equipment, and will feature the franchise’s signature orange lighting.

“Orangetheory Fitness will significantly fill the current void within the fitness studio market in Flushing,” said Alex Chiu, Executive Vice President of F&T Group, which is developing Tangram with SCG America. “Boutique fitness spaces provide top-tier and efficient workout experiences for customers within a personalized on-demand program and we are thrilled to welcome the studio to its new home at Tangram in Downtown Flushing.”