Ozone Park shop aims to make the remodeling process the best experience possible

From cabinetry and countertops to faucets and toilets, Today’s Home Decor has everything that you need to upgrade your kitchen or bathroom without the headaches that renovations can bring.

Today’s Home Decor first planted its seeds in Ozone Park in 2003. Ever since, they’ve become a go-to spot for those looking to renovate their kitchen or bathroom, in New York City and beyond.

“We work all throughout Queens and we’ve been out to Brooklyn, Long Island and the Bronx,” said Nancy Composto, co-owner of Today’s Home Decor. “We go wherever the business needs us to go.”

Today’s Home Decor aims to make the remodeling process as painless a process as possible. They’ll offer a free estimate if you bring in your kitchen or bathroom’s measurements, and once you have a visit to the showroom and decide what you’d like, the store’s knowledgeable staff will take you step by step through the choices available to you. They’ll help maximize your space so you can get as much use out of the room as possible.

Plus, Today’s Home Decor offers merchandise in every price range, ensuring that you won’t break the bank during your kitchen or bathroom renovation.

“It’s a fun business to run,” said Composto. “You get to help people remodel, re-do and fix up. It’s great to be able to help people this way.”

Composto runs Today’s Home Decor with her son, Joseph. After working with his mom part time while he was in college, he later joined on full time, bringing his contracting expertise to every project that Today’s Home Decor works on.

“He’s a hard-working kid, he’s very knowledgeable on the contracting side of the business so he can advise the customers on what to do,” said Composto.

Composto also pointed out that as a Superstorm Sandy victim, Joseph had done his fair share of renovations.

“Because of his experience, he was able to offer great advice to other people in these situations,” said Composto. “He can go over what worked for him, or what didn’t work. I’ve learned a lot over the years, but he takes it to another level.”

Today’s Home Decor is located at 137-07 Cross Bay Blvd. in Ozone Park. For those interested in getting their kitchen or bathroom started, you can call Today’s Home Decor at )718) 835-7400 or email info@todayshomedecorinc.com. Visit their website at todayshomedecor.net.