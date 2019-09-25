Police searching for woman who pummeled a fellow straphanger at a Jackson Heights train station

Cops are looking for a woman who attacked a fellow commuter while changing trains in Jackson Heights earlier this month.

According to police, at 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 10, a 67-year-old woman was inside the Roosevelt Avenue—Jackson Heights subway station. As she was changing trains, she got into a dispute with an unknown woman.

The dispute escalated, and the unknown woman proceeded to punch the victim multiple times in the face before fleeing the scene. At this time, it is not immediately clear what started the argument between the suspect and the victim.

The victim sustained bruising to her face as a result of the attack. EMS responded to the location, however the victim refused medical attention at the scene.

On Sept. 25, the NYPD released the following photo of the suspect:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this female is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.