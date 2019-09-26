Be afraid…be very afraid during upcoming tours of haunted Queens neighborhoods

Here are some chances to meet the neighbors…and not just the living ones.

Seven walking tours through allegedly haunted parts of three Queens neighborhoods are scheduled for the next few weeks.

First up is Spirits Alive, a free, self-guided excursion through Maple Grove Cemetery on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 2:30 p.m. This might sound tame, but more than 20 hired actors will play the parts of the most illustrious permanent residents of the Kew Gardens graveyard. Dressed in period costumes, they’ll recount tales of their lives, give speeches, and share memories.

Strollers might bump into Sam Loyd, a U.S. Chess Hall of Fame member who was the world’s 15th best player before his 1911 death. They also might meet 19th century Irish poet James McCarroll and World War I flying ace Wilfred Suber.

The second outing is The Haunted History of Astoria on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. It’s riding high after being designated the eighth coolest neighborhood in the world, but Astoria has a long history of apparitions and horror, thanks in large part to the General Slocum disaster in 1904, when more than 1,000 died in a steamboat fire near the East River’s Hell Gate Straight.

A few grisly murders in the Steinway Piano Factory in the early 1900s added to the local ghost population, according to rumors, and then there’s actor Rudolph Valentino, who filmed silent movies at Kaufman Astoria Studios. His ghost reportedly plays piano and sings, probably to woo the White Lady, who wanders the backyards around 44th Street in a high-collared dress with her hair in a bun. (Sometimes she leaves a trail of lavender.)

Admission is $25. Meet on 37th Street between 35th and 34th avenues.

Boroughs of the Dead then introduces a series of brand new tours, Frights and Phantoms of Flushing, from Saturday, Oct. 5, through Sunday, Oct. 27.

These two-hour trips pass through the spots where the bodies are buried and perfume might magically fill the air. Home to seven historic houses and a cemetery dating back to the 17th century, Flushing has been a center for ghoul life for years, according to Long Island Paranormal Investigators, a group of volunteer explorers.

Meet outside the Flushing Quaker Meeting House, 137-16 Northern Blvd. Tickets cost $25 each. Here’s the schedule: Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 13 at 3 p.m.; Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; and Oct. 26 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Images: Maple Grove Cemetery (top); Flushing Quaker Meeting House (bottom)