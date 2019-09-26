Creep gropes woman while she waited inside a Jamaica corner store: NYPD

Cops are looking for a creep who allegedly groped a woman while she was waiting for food in Jamaica this month.

A 29-year-old woman was standing at the counter inside Stop 1 Deli and Grill — located at 88-34 Parsons Blvd. — at 9:45 p.m. on Sept. 12, when an unknown man approached her. The suspect proceeded to grab her buttocks before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction, according to authorities.

The victim was not injured as a result of the incident.

Police released photos of the suspect on Sept. 26. He is described as a black man between the ages of 25 and 30 years old, with black, blonde and brown dreadlocks, standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing between 175 and 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light green short sleeve T-shirt, light color jogging shorts and a light green sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.