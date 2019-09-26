Police seek six suspects wanted in connection with Corona robbery

Cops are searching for six suspects who allegedly robbed a 38-year-old man in Corona in August.

The six male suspects allegedly assaulted the victim at approximately 2 a.m. on Aug. 21 near 46th Avenue and 104th Street before nabbing his cell phone and wallet and fleeing in an unknown direction, according to authorities.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.