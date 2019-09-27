Bayside bicycle thief cuffed for committing burglaries around the neighborhood: cops

A Bayside man who was wanted for a bicycle theft was arrested by officers from the 111th Precinct this week.

Justin Orlando, 29, was arrested on Sept. 25 in connection not just to the bicycle theft, which took place at 9 p.m. on Sept. 5 near 41st Avenue and Bell Boulevard, but also for a series of burglaries around the neighborhood.

Authorities say that at on Sept. 25, Orlando allegedly unlawfully remained a fenced off area of D’Alessandro’s Corner Grill, located at 39-35 Bell Blvd., and tried to forcibly enter the building through the back door and caused damage to the door.

Orlando then allegedly gained access to the front office area of a building located at 42-40 Bell Blvd. and ransacked it, taking a cellphone charger.

Police arrested Orlando at 8:40 p.m. that day. Upon his arrest, Orlando allegedly was in possession of a credit card that was reported stolen from the second location.

Orlando was charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of criminal trespassing, petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.