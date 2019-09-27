Brawl outside of Francis Lewis High School in Fresh Meadows puts school on temporary lockdown

A fight at Francis Lewis High School on Friday morning caused the Fresh Meadows school to go into lockdown.

Reports say that the fight started at around 10:45 a.m. and lasted for about an hour, causing the school to be placed on a temporary shelter-in-place. Rumors on Twitter indicated that there was a shooter on the campus, but the NYPD quickly shut down this rumor.

At this time, it is not clear what caused the fight or if anyone has been injured.

While several students have been dismissed following the incident, school remains in session for the day, according to tweets from the 111th Precinct. The shelter-in-place has since been lifted.

The Department of Education did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The investigation is ongoing.

