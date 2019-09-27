Cops hunt for man who doused traffic officer with water in South Richmond Hill

Cops are searching for the man who allegedly doused a traffic officer with water in South Richmond Hill earlier this month.

Authorities say the unidentified suspect started cursing at the traffic officer at 101st Avenue at about 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 16 before dousing the officer’s shoulder and face. The suspect then fled the scene with a female in an unknown direction.

The officer did not sustain any injuries.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.