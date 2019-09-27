Death of South Richmond Hill woman who was found unconscious this summer ruled a homicide

The death of a woman who was found in her South Richmond Hill home over the summer has been officially ruled a homicide, according to the NYPD.

Authorities say that at 6:20 p.m. on June 24, police responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious female inside a residence on 115th Street near 95th Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers from the 102nd Precinct found 26-year-old Jannifar Richard inside the home, unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS responded to the scene and declared Richard dead at the scene.

Sources familiar with the investigation say that Richard died from asphyxiation due to compression to her neck. The NYPD officially ruled her death a homicide on Sept. 27.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.