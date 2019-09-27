Long Island City Partnership celebrates 40th anniversary with music, food, and art

The Long Island City Partnership — the neighborhood’s economic development organization — hosted a street party last week to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

Against a Long Island City sunset, food and drinks were served as local musicians performed and artists were honored Sept. 26 as approximately 1,5000 attendees enjoyed the party.

The event also featured experiences and activations with a focus on activities where guests could make something in promotion of the Partnership’s new “Mix Meet Make” campaign. Guests were given the instructions and materials to create murals, puzzles, cookie projects and terrariums.

The Partnership’s LIC Arts Connection program that is designed to create temporary art installations in the area. The program connects artists with volunteers and public and private owners to build the murals and art projects in public spaces.