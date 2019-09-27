NYPD officer cuffed for allegedly firing a shot at her knife-wielding ex-husband in her Queens home

Police arrested an off-duty cop and her ex-husband Thursday after a domestic dispute led to shots being fired, according to authorities.

Officers cuffed Johanna Eskerete, 43, at 10:25 p.m. on Sept. 26 for allegedly firing a shot at her ex-husband, 31-year-old Anthony Eskerete, during a domestic dispute at her Lindenwood home.

An investigation found that Anthony allegedly started a verbal fight with Johanna, before taking her phone and refusing to give it back. Anthony then allegedly grabbed a knife and tried to stab Johanna — who is an officer from the 83rd Precinct, according to reports. In response, she took out her gun and fired a shot in Anthony’s direction, according to authorities.

The shot missed and Anthony allegedly fled the home. Officers from the 106th Precinct responded to the scene and brought both Johanna and Anthony into custody.

Police charged Anthony with petit larceny, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing and Johanna with menacing.