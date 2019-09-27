Think you can dance? Waltz over to ¡Corónate! Bailando in Queens on Saturday

There are dance performances, dance marathons, and dance pageants. Then there’s ¡Corónate! Bailando.

Queens Museum will host a five-hour celebration of summer’s end with tremendous choreography and plenty of moving-and-grooving in Corona Plaza on Saturday, Sept. 28, starting at 1 p.m. It’s free, and attendees will be able to participate in children’s activities and art workshops, too.

Queensboro Dance Festival ─ a nonprofit that works with 33 local troupes and organizes 26 live events a year ─ is the talent curator for ¡Corónate! Bailando. QDF Executive Director Karesia Batan informs that Saturday’s schedule features the following companies doing African, Chinese, Classical, Hellenic, Indian, Interpretive, Modern, and Tap.

Sheep Meadow Dance Theater (Long Island City)

Greek American Folklore Society (Astoria)

Rogue Dancers (Briarwood)

Cole Collective (Astoria)

Fanike! African Dance Troupe (Springfield Gardens)

MAE MAE Dance Studio (Flushing)

Urvashie Kissoon (Forest Hills)

The Physical Plant (Long Island City)

After the show, the Greek American Folklore Society will offer a free workshop.

The afternoon includes a Hispanic heritage program with related (and some completely unrelated) activities. Here’s the lineup: Face-painting with dancing themes; Storytime by Gianina Enriquez; Crochet and embroidery with BordeAndo; Activist art with Project Attica; Pillow-making with CobJek; and Kinesthesia movement with Alejandro Avakian.

The final act is a concert with Parada Vallenato at 5 p.m. True to its name, this group specializes in Vallenato, a folkloric genre from Colombia. Members also incorporate African rhythms, American melodies and Spanish poetry into their songs.

Corona Plaza is in the vicinity of Roosevelt Avenue between National and 104th streets.

¡Corónate! is a monthly cultural series that Queens Museum offers at Corona Plaza when the weather permits. Each month has a different theme.

Images: Queensboro Dance Festival