Police seek man who impersonated undercover police officer before Astoria assault

Cops are searching for the crook who allegedly impersonated an undercover police officer before assaulting a motorist in Astoria last month.

According to authorities, the 38-year-old male victim exited his vehicle, along with another male driver at the intersection of Hoyt Avenue North and 26th Street at 4:15 a.m. on Aug. 24 and engaged in a verbal dispute.

As the dispute escalated, the driver of the second vehicle displayed a badge and identified himself as an “undercover cop,” police said. The victim tried to take a photo of the vehicle’s license plate when the perp slapped the cellphone out of the victim’s hand, punched the victim, and damaged the victim’s side view mirror.

When the phone fell to the ground, a second suspect picked it up. Both suspects returned to their vehicle and drove off, according to authorities.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported the victim to Mount Sinai Hospital-Queens, where he was treated and released.

Police describe both suspects as Hispanic and in their mid-to-late 20’s, each with facial hair and medium builds.

The vehicle operator who allegedly impersonated an officer was wearing a dark-colored T-shirt and blue jeans, while the passenger was wearing a white T-shirt and jeans, according to authorities.

Cops released video of the suspects that was obtained from the victim’s dash cam.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of these males is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.