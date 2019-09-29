Cops seek two in connection with robbery inside Jackson Heights spa

Police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a Jackson Heights robbery.

According to authorities, the two suspects got into a verbal dispute with a 58-year-old woman inside of a spa located on Roosevelt Avenue just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

One of the suspects, seen wearing a white T-shirt and a baseball cap, pushed and slapped the woman, police said.

After both suspects fled the scene, the victim — who was hurt in the incident, but refused medical attention — discovered that $25 had been removed from the cash register, according to authorities.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.