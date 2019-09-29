Motorcyclist dies in fatal early morning collision in Jackson Heights

A motorcyclist traveling at “a high rate of speed” was killed in an early morning collision in Jackson Heights on Sunday, according to authorities.

Police responded to a call regarding the collision at 4:39 a.m. on Sept. 29 and, upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered a 25-year-old man lying on the road with trauma to his head and body.

EMS arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead. The name of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

A preliminary investigation conducted by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that the man had been operating a 2007 Honda CBR motorcycle at “a high rate of speed” and was heading westbound on 31st Avenue when he collided with a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was being operated by a 52-year-old man who was traveling northbound on 83rd Street.

After the collision, the driver remained on the scene.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.