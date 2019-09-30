Make your voice heard by taking a survey to improve pedestrian and bicycle infrastructures in northeast Queens

Help develop new and safe infrastructures for pedestrians and bicyclists in northeast Queens by taking a short survey.

CUNY/Hunter College Master of Urban Planning Studio class is working with Queens Community District 11 to develop a project for improved mobility options throughout the district, particularly in Bayside, Douglaston, Douglas Manor, East Flushing, Little Neck, Auburndale, Oakland Gardens and Hollis Hills. The project will include researching and analyzing opportunities to improve pedestrian and bicycle infrastructures that would increase safety, equity and social mobility within the district.

In order to complete the project, the class is asking the public to take a survey about commuting behaviors, needs and desires regarding biking and pedestrian infrastructure improvements for the area. Click here to take the survey. All survey responses must be completed by Friday, Oct. 11.

The results of the project will be shared with the city Department of Transportation following its completion.

For more information about the project, contact bikestudioproject.huntermup@gmail.com.