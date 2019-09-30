NYPD releases video of suspect behind St. Albans shooting that killed a 21-year-old man

Police continue to search for a shooter who killed a 21-year-old man in St. Albans over a week ago.

According to authorities, at 10:49 p.m. on Sept. 21, police responded to a 911 call regarding person shot at the corner of 120th Avenue and 195th Street. Upon their arrival, officers found the victim unconscious and unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

EMS rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s identity has yet to be released.

On Sept. 27, the NYPD released new video of the suspect, described as a black man with a large build, fleeing the scene in a dark-colored, four-door sedan after the incident:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.