SEE IT: Forest Hills home with original woodwork hits the market with $3.95 million price tag

A Forest Hills home that boasts a timeless elegance has just hit the market with a multimillion-dollar asking price.

Located at 99 Tennis Pl., this home sits on a quarter acre of property with beautifully landscaped gardens and plenty of living space. Exclusively listed by Terrace Sotheby’s International Realty, the home is on the market for $3,950,000.

The first floor has original custom woodwork that has been beautifully finished and maintained to perfection, high ceilings, inlaid wood and marble floors. The formal living room has a marble fireplace to keep warm as the weather cools off and opens up to a sunlit music room. As you explore the first floor, you’ll also find a huge formal dining room, a family room that originally served as a library and billiard room, and an immaculate kitchen and breakfast room overlooking the manicured patio and garden.

A large staircase leads to the master suite, which has dual walk-in closets, a private dressing room, a full spa bath, a private terrace and an attached sitting room or nursery. The second floor also holds two bedrooms, a full bathroom and a north-facing terrace.

The third floor houses three additional bedrooms, a walk-in cedar closet and full bathroom. The basement has been completely renovated to serve as a family or media room and also holds a separate laundry room and half bathroom. Other features of the home include a detached garage, a private yard and access to riding stables.

