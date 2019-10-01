Suspect in custody after attempted robbery led to shooting in Jamaica, leaving victim in critical condition

A man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head during an attempted robbery in Jamaica on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say that at 1:13 p.m. on Oct. 1, a 24-year-old man was shot in the head during an attempted robbery in the vicinity of 160th Street and South Road. The suspect then reportedly fled the scene on 160th Street.

Officers from the 103rd Precinct and EMS responded to the scene. The victim was rushed to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition.

Following the incident, officers were able to apprehend the suspect, who has yet to be identified, without further incident. A report from the Citizen app indicated that there may have been a struggle between two or three men before the victim was shot, however the NYPD could not confirm this detail at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.