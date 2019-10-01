Try unlimited local brews at the Queens Beer Festival in Long Island City this weekend

It’s going down! The fourth annual Queens Beer Festival kicks off on Oct. 5 and 6!

The Queens Beer Festival Enjoy was launched in 2016 as the first and only festival in the borough that highlighted the exploding craft brewery scene in New York City, particularly in Queens County. Guests at the festival can enjoy unlimited tastings from the best in Queens, Brooklyn, The Bronx, Long Island and Upstate breweries (great hard ciders too).

Over 2,000 attendees came out last year to meet, taste and discover the local breweries and seasonal craft beers offered. The event also included activities and live music.

This year’s Queens Beer Fest will include approximately 50 beers from about 25 local craft breweries, including Coney Island Brewery, Blue Point Brewery, Brookyn Brewery, Big aLICe, Gun Hill Brewing Company, LIC Beer Project, Montauk Brewing Company, Mikkeller Brewing NYC and more!.

Festival attendees can also enjoy international cuisine from entrepreneurial chefs as well as shopping for handcrafted and vintage items offered by LIC Flea & Food vendors.

Tickets start at $39 and are available at www.QueensBeerFest.com. Tickets include unlimited beer tastings and a souvenir mug. Use code QNS for 15 percent off your ticket!

LIC Flea & Food is open on specific dates Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and is located at 5-25 46th Ave. in Long Island City, at the corner of Fifth Street and 46th Avenue. For more information and to RSVP for a chance to win Flea Bucks to spend at the market, visit www.LICFlea.com.