Enter if you dare! Haunted house opens doors to public in Queens on Oct. 4

If the chilling laughter doesn’t scare you, the bloodcurdling screams certainly will.

The borough’s creepiest company, Fear Manor, will operate a haunted house at The Shops at Atlas Park in Glendale from Oct. 4 through Nov. 2.

Visitors will try to make their way through the Swamp on their way to the secret passage. However, they’ll have to deal with a freakish human-eating goat, invisible enemies and — let’s be honest — trained actors in ghoulish makeup and outfits who take advantage of some horrifying special effects. (Don’t worry, they won’t touch.)

Warning: This is not for light of heart.

Second warning: The venue is located across the street from St. John’s Cemetery, where legendary mobster John Gotti is buried.

According to legend, a gravedigger named “Harland Kraven” lived and worked near the necropolis for many decades. Local residents watched in panic as his deformed body would drag unidentifiable corpses to his ramshackle hut via the light of the moon. Then one day, Kraven was fired from his job and evicted from his house, which he called “Fear Manor.” He vowed to take revenge.

“Heads shall be severed,” he allegedly said. “Souls shall be gathered.”

This is Fear Manor’s inaugural year in Glendale, but it’s the brainchild of longtime Chamber of Horrors NY member Marty Arominski.

General admission tickets run from $25 to $60 per visit with unlimited passes for $100.

Fear Manor will be open for the entire month of October on Fridays from 7:30 to 11 p.m., Saturdays from 7 p.m. to midnight, and Sundays from 7 to 10 p.m. The house of horrors will also accept victims ─ oops, visitors ─ on Halloween night and Nov. 1 from 7:30 until 11 p.m. as well as on Nov. 2 from 7 p.m. to midnight. (There’s also a wildcard opening on Oct. 14 from 7 to 10 p.m.)

Fear Manor will also host “Blackout Thursdays,” when escorts lead group voyages with only one glow stick per crew.

The murder and mayhem will take place on the ground floor of the West Building at The Shops at Atlas Park, which is located at 80-00 Cooper Ave. (It’s under Shiro’s of Japan.) Public transportation options are limited, but there is an onsite parking lot.

Editor’s note: Fear Manor was not designed for small children. Contact the organizers to arrange a not-so-scary tour with a chaperone.

Images: Marty Arominski