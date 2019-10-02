Kiwanis Club of Ridgewood 3-2-1 celebrates its first year after reopening

The Kiwanis Club of Ridgewood 3-2-1 celebrated its first full year of revival and honored the accomplishments of President Liz Fitzgerald at a Fun Day on Sept. 29 at Belmont Park.

The celebration included a barbecue, kids activities and a race in honor of the father of Bob Monahan, one of the club’s members.

Monahan said that the goal of the celebration was to commemorate Fitzgerald’s leadership. As part of its service projects in the past year, the club gave out 500 backpacks at 15 different schools in the neighborhood and gave out 350 “blessing bags” to new mothers at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.

The bags contained diapers, blankets, onesies and other essentials materials for a newborn.

Kiwanis Club of Ridgewood 3-2-1 re-established itself last year after a former version of the Ridgewood Kiwanis club fell apart in the 1980s.

A 3-2-1 club is designed so that members three hours each month under the goal of devoting more time to service than meetings. With more than 100 members being chartered in the current version of the club, Monahan said that it averages about 60 people per meeting.

Monahan estimated that the club probably gave away $30,000 to $40,000 in service projects over this past year. He also said he thinks it’s the largest club in the district.