As the leaves continue to change this fall season, the real estate market in Queens and Long Island is constantly changing, with new listings signing on every week.
This week, we’re showing off three homes in Queens and Long Island that just hit the market: a co-op in Oakland Gardens that’s a great first home, a colonial in Great Neck with a fenced-in yard and a Manhasset condo with plenty of room.
MLS: 3168264
75-20 Bell Blvd. 6A, Oakland Gardens, NY 11364
Listing Price: $249,999
Details: This co-op in Oakland Gardens is a great starter home for someone looking for their first place. Features include one bedroom with a double closet, one full bathroom, a renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, glass tile, marble counters and floors, a dining area, a living room and hardwood floors throughout. Residents of the building have access to a pool, on-site laundry facilities and tons of security features.
For more information, contact listing agent Michele Smith-Burns at 917-991-2350.
MLS: P1358884
30 Nassau Rd., Great Neck, NY 11021
Listing Price: $868,000
Details: This Great Neck colonial is perfect for a family that is looking to settle down together. Features include three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen with new appliances, a detached garage and a fenced-in yard. The home is just blocks away from the Long Island Rail Road and public buses, giving you access to the rest of Long Island and Queens.
For more information, contact listing agent Sandy Hart at 516-297-8081.
MLS: 3167783
215 Hornbill Dr., Manhasset, NY 11030
Listing Price: $1,289,000
Details: This spacious condo in Manhasset was recently remodeled and offers plenty of space for you and your family. Features include four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, a living room, dining room, a gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances and double ovens, and a finished basement. The private backyard has a patio area perfect for entertaining in the warmer months.
For more information, contact listing agent Anthony Herrschaft at 347-366-7151.
Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty consists of a team of exceptional sales associates and staff united through shared ideals of professionalism. Experienced and committed to diligence, discretion and personal attention, all are well versed in Daniel Gale’s philosophy of caring service, and all strictly adhere to the company’s code of ethics with genuine knowledge of the local communities, as well as unequaled skills in the arts of marketing and negotiation.