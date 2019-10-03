Cops charge Flushing man with murder in Elmhurst homicide

Cops arrested a Flushing man and charged him with murder in connection with the August slaying of an Asian man in Elmhurst.

Police cuffed 32-year-old Jeffrey Palomino of 163rd Street on Oct. 2 for allegedly killing 28-year-old Jasper Davis on Aug. 25.

Officers from the 110th Precinct and EMS responded to a 911 call at 5:02 p.m. that day regarding a shooting in the area of Manila Street and Kneeland Avenue.

Upon arriving at the scene, they found Davis with a gunshot wound to his head. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Palomino faces murder and criminal possession of a weapon charges for his alleged role in the homicide.