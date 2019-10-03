Even quirkier than Wonderland! Queens gallery presents ‘Painted Alice’ musical

It’s an adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland” performed among works of art and human theater-goers.

Long Island City’s Plaxall Gallery will host “Painted Alice: The Musical” more than 50 times between Sunday, Oct. 6, and Sunday, Dec. 29. (It’s actually back by popular demand after a first run in April.)

Written by William Donnelly (book) and Michael Mahler (music and lyrics), the roughly two-hour satire begins with a visual artist struggling to beat painter’s block ─ you know, like writer’s block – while working on her first-ever commissioned piece. After an anxiety-inspired argument with her girlfriend, Alice questions her abilities and priorities. Poof! Then she falls through her canvas and into a wacky alternate universe ─ you know, like a wonderland.

Alice ends up with a group of eccentric, self-indulgent artists ─ you know, like a Mad Hatters party. The plot gets increasingly more curious as the characters ponder the question: “Does domestic bliss cause artistic death?”

Tickets are $50.

Located at 5-25 46th Ave., Plaxall features a 12,000-square-foot gallery that serves as the base for the nonprofit advocacy group Long Island City-Artists (LIC-A).

In fact, LIC-A presents “Painted Alice” in the gallery via a collaboration with Greg Schaffert, who produced the Tony Award-winning Broadway play “Peter And The Starcatcher.” LIC-A Board Member Edjo Wheeler is the play’s director, and Plaxall’s Performing Arts Director Tana Sirois (Broad Comedy) plays Alice.

The rest of the young and vivacious cast includes Adam B. McDonald (“Ablaze, an acapella musical thriller”), Chloe Howard (“Legacy: A Mother’s Song”), Jack Bowman (“Be More Chill”), Jamie Shapiro (“The Undertow”), Meghan Ginley (“Wink,” “Pinkalicious The Musical”), Molly Kelleher (Broad Comedy, “Girls Night Out”), and Alex Schneidman (“Atlantic: A Scottish Story”). Broadway veterans Conor Keelan and Jonathan Bauerfeld direct the music. Other team members are Kristina Voznick (Production Stage Manager), Guillermo Laporta (Lighting), Olivia Vaughn Hern (Costumes), Charlotte Meyers (Production Manager), Serena Aquino (Company Manager), and Eileen Coyne (Original Art).

The first “Painted Alice” show is on Oct. 6 at 7 p.m., but the official Opening Night is on Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. Here’s the rest of the schedule:

Oct. 12, 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Oct. 16, 8 p.m.; Oct. 18, 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Oct. 23, 8 p.m.; Oct. 25, 8 p.m.; Oct. 26, 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; and Oct. 30, 8 p.m.

Nov. 1, 8 p.m.; Nov. 2, 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Nov. 3, 8 p.m.; Nov. 6, 8 p.m.; Nov. 8, 8 p.m.; Nov. 9, 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Nov. 10, 7 p.m.; Nov. 13, 8 p.m.; Nov. 16, 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Nov. 20, 8 p.m.; Nov. 22, 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Nov. 24, 7 p.m.; Nov. 27, 8 p.m.; Nov. 29, 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; and Nov. 30, 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Dec. 1, 7 p.m.; Dec. 4, 8 p.m.; Dec. 6, 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Dec. 7, 8 p.m.; Dec. 8, 7 p.m.; Dec. 11, 8 p.m.; Dec. 13, 8 p.m.; Dec. 14, 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Dec. 15, 7 p.m.; Dec. 18, 8 p.m.; Dec. 20, 8 p.m.; Dec. 21, 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Dec. 22, 7 p.m.; Dec. 27, 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Dec. 28, 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; and Dec. 29, 7 p.m.

Plaxall is a few blocks from the 7 train’s Vernon Boulevard-Jackson Avenue station.

Images: Eileen Coyne (top); LIC-A (gallery)