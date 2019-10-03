FBI seeks assistance in identifying laser threat to JFK International Airport

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s New York Field Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the individual — or individuals — responsible for pointing lasers at inbound aircraft to JFK International Airport.

A blue laser appears to be emanating from the area of Roslyn on Long Island’s North Shore and pilots have reported eye injuries as a result of the laser, according to the FBI.

The investigation in being led by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, which consists of more than 50 local, state, and federal agencies.

Overall, the FBI has seen a recent increase in laser incidents across all New York City-area airports.

Pointing a laser at an aircraft presents danger to pilots, passengers, and those on the ground. This crime is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison, up to a $250,000 fine, or both.

Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI’s New York Field Office at 1-800-CALL-FBI or dial 911. Tipsters remain anonymous.