Driver behind Brooklyn hit-and-run that claimed a Richmond Hill man’s life remains at large

Police are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run that claimed a Richmond Hill man’s life in Brooklyn almost two weeks ago.

Officers from Brooklyn’s 75th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a pedestrian struck at North Conduit Boulevard and Crescent Street at 3:15 a.m. on Sept. 22. Upon their arrival, cops found 47-year-old Antonio Gonzalez, of 106th Street, unconscious and unresponsive with severe head trauma.

EMS rushed Gonzalez to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition and he died of his injuries on Sept. 23.

A preliminary investigation found that Gonzalez was trying to cross North Conduit Boulevard at Crescent Street when a dark colored Nissan Murano SUV, which was traveling westbound on North Conduit, struck Gonzalez and fled the scene in unknown direction. Sources familiar with the investigation indicate that the car had custom step rails installed.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the operator or whereabouts of this vehicle is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.