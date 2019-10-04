Find a fur-ever friend at this pop-up adoption event in Long Island City on Saturday

Looking for a new furry friend to bring home? A pop-up adoption event in Long Island City this weekend will have dogs and cats who are looking for forever homes.

TF Cornerstone is partnering with Bideawee, the leading no-kill pet welfare organization serving New York City and Long Island, to host a pet adoption event on Oct. 5.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., new potential pet parents come to the LIC Flea & Food, located at 5-25 46th Ave., where Bideawee’s pet adoption van will be parked with adoptable pets.

TF Cornerstone will be subsidizing adoption fees for residents who take home a pet during the event. Bideawee animals are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and behaviorally-tested.

Here’s a look at some of the dogs and cats that will be available for adoption on Saturday:

