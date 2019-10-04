Here are 10 things to do in Queens this weekend!

BY SAMANTHA WANDERER

Friday, Oct. 4

Computer Basics: Active Aging Week

Come to ARROW Field House to grow your digital skills learning to type, use a mouse, and how to use the Internet and software.

1 to 2 p.m. at ARROW Field House [35th Street, between 35th Ave. and 36th Ave., www.nycgovparks.org ]. Free.

NYC Trivia League at Single Cut

Compete in trivia with a group of friends at SingleCut in association with the NYC Trivia League Club.

8 to 10 p.m. at Single Cut [19-33 37th St., Astoria, www.Singlecut.com ]. Free.

Bohemian Beer Garden Party

Throw on a pair of provided headphones and jam out with three live DJs. The event will be outside if the weather is clear.

10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden [2919 24th Ave., Long Island City, www.Quitevents.com ]. $10-20.

Saturday, Oct. 5

The Amazing Maize Maze

Solve puzzles and challenges, all while trying to find your way out of New York City’s only corn maze.

11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Queens County Farm Museum [73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., www.Queensfarm.org ]. Advanced tickets- $10; $5 (ages 4-11), door tickets-$15, $8 (ages 4-11), free for ages 3 and under.

NYRR Open Run: Crocheron Park

Join the New York Road Runners for their weekly open running/walking program. All are welcome, including those with strollers and dogs on leashes.

9 to 10 a.m. at Crocheron Park [33 Road and 215 Place, Bayside, www.nycgovparks.org ]. Free.

Roots Saturdays

Visit Hellgate Farm to participate in workshops and activities for kids and families. Fresh produce and other products from the farm, including honey and hot sauce, will also be for sale.

12 to 3 p.m. at Socrates Sculpture Park [32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City, www.Socratessculpturepark.org ]. Free.

Queens Night Market

Experience Flushing Meadows Corona Park at night while enjoying art, food, and performances.

5 p.m.-12 a.m. at New York Hall of Science [Flushing Meadows Corona Park, www.queensnightmarket.com ]. Free.

Sunday, Oct. 6

Birding: Fall Migrants

Urban Park Rangers will lead this tour of viewing spots for fall migratory birds. This is open to all levels of skill, but it is recommended that you bring your own binoculars and field guides..

10 to 11:30 a.m. at Alley Pond Park [223 St. and 46 Ave., Bayside, www.nycgovparks.org ]. Free.

Screening and Live Event: Housekeeping with Bill Forsyth in person

View Director Bill Forsyth’s film, adapted from the novel by Marilynne Robinson. The purchase of tickets includes admission to the museum on that day.

2 p.m. at Museum of Moving Image [36-01 35 Ave., Astoria, www.movingimage.us ]. $15 ($11 seniors and students / $9 youth (ages 3–17) / free for children under 3 and Museum members at the Film Lover and Kids Premium levels and above)

Nicolas Moufarrege: Recognize My Sign

Queens Museum will debut Nicolas Moufarrege’s first solo museum exhibition. His work is a product of crafting and painting, with reference to his relocations throughout his life and the impact they had on him.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Queens Museum [New York City Building, Flushing Meadows Corona Park

www.Queensmuseum.org ]. Admission: $8 for adults, $4 for seniors, Free for children 18 and under, free for students of New York colleges and universities with current ID, free for all NYC Department Of Education employees with ID.

Editor’s note: The preceding is for informational purposes only; the events were chosen at random by the author.