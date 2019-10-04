Police searching for the suspect who snatched a pair of Beats headphones from a woman in Woodside last month

Cops are on the lookout for a man who allegedly snatched a pair of Beats headphones from a woman in Woodside last month.

Police said the suspect allegedly approached the 29-year-old victim at the corner of Newtown Road and 48th Street at 8:40 a.m. on Sept. 9. The man then removed the headphones that the woman was wearing and fled the scene on foot, according to authorities.

Police said the woman was not injured in the incident.

Authorities described the suspect as a black man who is approximately 20 years old, stands at 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. THe man has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing white sneakers, black pants, a gray hooded sweatshirt, and a black backpack.

Police released a video of the suspect allegedly fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.