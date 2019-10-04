SEE IT: Watch two teens allegedly set a fire near a church in Corona

Cops are asking for help in identifying two teenagers who were caught on video allegedly setting a fire near a church in Corona.

On Sept. 10 just before 1 a.m., the teens — believed to be between 13 and 15 years old — used an unknown tool to break into a shed located behind Our Lady of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church — located at 104-11 37th Ave. — and removed two gas canisters from inside, according to authorities.

Police said the teens then used gasoline from inside the canisters to light a piece of cloth on fire before fleeing the scene with the gas cans. No damage was reported relating to the fire.

Authorities released video of the incident on Oct. 3 that shows the teens setting the fire.

