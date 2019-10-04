Yankee Candle to leave Bay Terrace at the end of October as part of nationwide downsizing

After 20 years, Yankee Candle is shutting its doors at The Bay Terrace shopping center.

Earlier this week, word spread on a local Facebook group that the fragrance purveyors planned to close despite the store’s continuous popularity. Mary Hughes, the vice president of leasing at Cord Meyer, confirmed that the company is ending its lease following plans to downsize nationwide.

Hughes said that Yankee Candle plans to close 150 stores across the country, with plans to close more in 2020.

“We used all our efforts to keep Yankee Candle,” said Hughes. “It’s one of our favorite stores [in The Bay Terrace] and we’re sorry to see it go.”

Hughes said that Yankee Candle’s lease is up on Oct. 31 and the last day is “on or around” that day. A Facebook user said that a store employee confirmed that the shop’s last day is Oct. 29.

The shop opened at The Bay Terrace in October 1999 and offers more than 150 candle fragrances, seasonal and specialty scented candles, candle accessories, home fragrance products and car air fresheners.

According to the company’s website, candles and accessories are available at the company-owned retail stores, in catalogs, online and at specialty retailers in the United States.

Hughes said that while Cord Meyer does not currently have any prospects to fill the storefront, they are “marketing the space.”