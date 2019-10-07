Early morning stabbing leaves one man injured at Elmhurst bar: cops

Cops are looking for a suspect who stabbed a man in Elmhurst early Monday morning.

According to authorities, at 3:14 a.m. on Oct. 7, police responded to a 911 call regarding a man stabbed at Duo Gastro Pub, located at 40-37 75th St. Upon their arrival, officers learned that a 25-year-old man had been stabbed in the stomach by an unknown man following a verbal dispute.

At this time, it is not clear if the suspect and victim were known to each other or what the argument was about.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital by private means. Following the incident, the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with a goatee, standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.