Northeast Queens students invited to take part in annual Halloween Essay & Drawing contest

Kids from northeast Queens are invited to take part in Assemblyman Edward C. Braunstein’s annual Halloween Essay & Drawing Contest.

Students in grades 2 through 5 within Assembly District 26 — which includes areas of Bayside, Whitestone and Little Neck — are welcome to participate. The essays and drawings must have a clear Halloween theme.

District-wide prizes will be awarded to one child in each grade, and every student who participates will receive New York State Certificates of Merit.

Essays and drawings must be submitted by Thursday, Oct. 31. Essays can be submitted to Assemblyman Braunstein’s office by mail to 213-33 39th Ave., Suite 238, Bayside, NY 11361, by email to braunsteine@nyassembly.gov, or faxed to 718-357-5947. Drawings, which can be of any size of format, should be mailed or dropped off.

For more information about the contest, contact Braunstein’s office at 718-357-3588.