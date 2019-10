The FDNY and Con Edison are on scene dealing with a transformer fire that caused a building power outage in Maspeth.

Authorities say that at 11:32 a.m. on Oct. 7, the FDNY responded to a call regarding a transformer fire at 59-49 56th Ave. FDNY personnel as well as Con Edison were deployed to the scene following the call.

At this time, it is not immediately clear what caused the fire. There were no injuries or evacuations reported as a result so far.

The investigation is ongoing.