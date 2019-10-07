Try pumpkin treats with a healthy twist at a new bakery in Bayside

Fall in love with pumpkin desserts and beverages this season at a newly opened Bayside bakery.

Tiny Pumpkin opened its doors at 216-21 Northern Blvd. in September, with the goal of serving up tasty, “pumpkin well-being” confections. According to Time Out New York, this location is the first United States venture for the South Korea-based company.

The aptly named sweets shop originated in South Korea back in 2012, focusing on a pumpkin-only menu in order to promote a balanced diet and using eco-friendly agricultural products. As it developed, Tiny Pumpkin soon became known for its health-conscious treats including patented pumpkin cake using fresh Korean pumpkin as the main ingredient.

According to the company’s website, pumpkin reportedly aids with strengthening liver function, improving cardiovascular function and boost energy among other health benefits.

In addition to pumpkin cakes, patrons can sample a selection of pumpkin desserts like bingsoo (Korean shaved ice), ice cream and porridge. Tiny Pumpkin also offers a number of hot and iced drinks including smoothies, fresh juices, coffees and teas. Prices range from $2.75 for a tea to $12.95 for the specialty bingsoo.

Tiny Pumpkin makes all desserts and beverages with all-natural ingredients, free from artificial coloring.

The store is open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

To learn more, visit tinypumpkincafe.com or find them @tinypumpkinny on Facebook and Instagram.