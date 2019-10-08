Gun-toting crook robs two Willets Point garages and a Corona smoke shop just two days apart: cops

Cops are looking for a crook who robbed three businesses — two of which were Willets Point garages — at gunpoint over the course of two days.

According to police, at 6:15 p.m. on Oct. 3, a 49-year-old man was closing his establishment Happy Auto Repair, located at 126-50 Northern Blvd., when he was approached by an unknown man asking if there were cars for sale. The suspect proceeded to pull out a gun demanded the victim’s wallet.

The victim complied and the suspect ran off with $150 in cash.

The crook struck again on Oct. 4. At 4 p.m. that day, the suspect approached two employees at an auto body shop, located at 126-01 38th Ave., holding a firearm and demanding property. The employees complied and handed over $150 in cash and a cellphone.

At 5 p.m. that same day, the suspect entered Smokey Inc., located at 41-02 102nd St., holding a firearm. Once inside, the suspect threatened to shoot the 51-year-old employee and demanded money.

The employee complied, handing over $180 in cash. The crook then fled the scene southbound on 102nd Street.

There were no injuries reported as a result of any of the incidents.

Police released video and photos of the suspect taken during the second incident:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.