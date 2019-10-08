Three wanted for punching a 12-year-old in Middle Village and trying to take his phone: cops

The NYPD is looking for three men who tried to rob a 12-year-old boy on a Middle Village street last month.

According to police, at 5:20 p.m. on Sept. 12, a 12-year-old boy was walking on Juniper Boulevard South near 69th Place when he was approached by three unknown men. One of the men punched the boy in the face and demanded his cellphone.

The victim was able to flee the scene before any property was taken. The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

On Oct. 7, the NYPD released photos of the suspects taken from nearby surveillance footage.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of the males is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.