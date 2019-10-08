Two men caught on tape ditching weapons after a failed Fresh Meadows home invasion

Cops are looking for four suspects who tried to break into a Fresh Meadows home early Friday morning.

Police say that at 1 a.m. on Oct. 4, four unknown individuals tried to break into a residence in the vicinity of 50th Avenue and 175th Place. The group was unsuccessful and fled the scene in a dark-colored mini-van.

The mini-van was ultimately abandoned in front of a home on 52nd Avenue near 108th Street. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Two of the suspects were spotted on video ditching their firearms in front of 51-23 108th St., which was released by the NYPD on Oct. 5:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the males is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.